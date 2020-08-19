Forex Trading in Grenada

Benzinga Money is a reader-supported publication. We may earn a commission when you click on links in this article. Learn more.

When most people think about Grenada, the first thing that comes to mind is probably luxury beach resorts, yacht races and white sand beaches. However, forex brokers are now offering service to residents of Grenada — and it’s never been easier to open an account and start trading forex.

Get Started with Forex in Grenada

No matter where you trade from, you’ll need a brokerage account to access the forex market. Here’s how you can open your first account and begin trading.

Step 1: Find a device connected to the internet. Almost all forex trading is now done entirely online. You can typically trade from any device with a stable internet connection, including mobile phones, desktop computers and even tablets. Run a speed test on your device of choice and be sure that your connection is private before you trade.

Step 2: Find a broker. There are many international forex brokers offering service in Grenada. Compare fees, currency availability and regulatory status before you decide which broker you'd like to work with.

Step 3: Open an account. After you choose a broker, open an account online through the broker's process. You'll need to provide a bit of personal information (like a scan of your ID and proof of residence) to open an account with most brokers.

Step 4: Fund your account. Once your account has been opened in full, deposit trading funds. The specific methods you'll be able to use to fund your account will vary by broker, but most brokers offering service in Grenada accept direct bank transfers, deposits from an electronic wallet and debit card withdrawals.

Step 5: Download your trading platform. Though some brokers offer their own proprietary trading platform, many require you to use a 3rd-party platform. If you aren't sure which platform to choose, begin by considering MetaTrader 4 or 5. The MetaTrader line of platforms is compatible with most brokers.

Step 6: Place your first trade. With your account fully open and operational, you can officially begin trading forex.

Grenada Forex Trading Strategies

Grenada has a particularly strong local currency thanks to its ties to the USD. Let’s take a look at a few of the differences between these 2 market analysis types and when each is most appropriate.

Technical Analysis

Technical analysis is a type of currency pair market analysis method that focuses on predicting currency pair price movements by analyzing chart patterns and data. Traders who use technical analysis typically focus on capitalizing on multiple price movements throughout the day or month instead of holding onto their positions for months or years. Some signals that traders using technical analysis might look for can include:

Reversal candlesticks that indicate that a currency pair will reverse its prevailing trend

Chart patterns that provide a buy or sell signal when a breakout occurs

The ascending triangle pattern is a commonly-followed chart pattern.

To get started with technical analysis, you might want to begin by practicing with a demo account. You should also have a powerful charting software with the ability to draw trendlines.

Fundamental Analysis

Fundamental analysis is a type of market analysis method often used by medium- and long-term traders to determine the future direction of a currency pair that attempts to examine the condition of the economy that issues the currency. The goal of fundamental analysis is to pinpoint discrepancies between a currency pair’s traded value and the relative strength of the 2 economies represented by each currency. Some primary sources of information traders using fundamental analysis might examine include:

GDP reports

Unemployment rates

Consumer confidence indexes

Inflation rates

Data from political elections

A solid fundamental analysis strategy relies on a variety of primary economic sources.

To get started with fundamental analysis, you’ll need a reliable and unbiased source for international news and economic data for the countries of the currencies you intend to trade. You’ll also need to read and interpret these reports before trading.

Forex Trading Example in Grenada

Forex traders earn money by capitalizing on exchange rate movements between currencies. Currencies frequently change in value when compared to one another due to factors like inflation, gross domestic product (GDP) and unemployment rates. Let’s take a look at an example of a profitable forex trade.

Sabrina opens a forex account from Grenada and funds her account with EC$10,000. Her broker allows her to use 10:1 leverage when trading, which means that she can place trades worth up to EC$100,000 despite only having EC$10,000 in her account. Sabrina believes that the East Caribbean dollar (XCD) is soon going to fall in value in comparison to the British pound (GBP), so she decides to take a position of EC$100,000 into its equivalent in pounds.

In this example, 1 GBP is currently equal to 3.5400 XCD. This means that after her conversion is complete, Sabrina has a position of £28,248.58. Sabrina keeps her eyes on the market and sees that her research was correct. When 1 GBP is equal to 3.6400 XCD, she decides to close her position. Once complete, Sabrina has a position worth EC$102,824.85. This means that she’s seen a profit of EC$2,824.85 on this trade.

Keep in mind that you are not guaranteed to make money when trading forex. Though earning money through forex trading is possible and legal, many novice forex traders lose money.

Making Money with Forex in Grenada

Since the Investment Promotion Act of 2009, Grenada has had a very lax set of restrictions when it comes to forex trading. You can freely exchange East Caribbean dollars among other currencies, deposit money into an international brokerage account and take profits as you see fit. Traders in Grenada are at a number of advantages when compared to investors in other countries as well. Some of these advantages include:

A relatively stable base currency: The East Caribbean dollar is pegged to the USD at a rate of 1 XCD to 0.37 USD. As the USD is the world’s top reserve currency, the USD’s ties to the XCD means that the XCD is comparatively more stable than other non-reserve currencies.

The East Caribbean dollar is pegged to the USD at a rate of 1 XCD to 0.37 USD. As the USD is the world’s top reserve currency, the USD’s ties to the XCD means that the XCD is comparatively more stable than other non-reserve currencies. A strong internet infrastructure: A component of its rich tourism industry, Grenada has a very advanced internet infrastructure when compared to countries with a similar GDP. This makes it significantly easier to open a forex account and begin trading.

A component of its rich tourism industry, Grenada has a very advanced internet infrastructure when compared to countries with a similar GDP. This makes it significantly easier to open a forex account and begin trading. A strong electronic banking system: Grenada also has higher-than-average access to electronic wallet and online banking services, which makes it easier to fund your account.

Forex scams do still exist throughout the world. Be wary of any broker offering you very high leverage rates or service without clear oversight from a major regulatory body.

Best Online Forex Brokers in Grenada

One of the most important decisions you’ll make when you decide to trade forex is which broker you work with. The broker you choose will determine which currency pairs you have access to trade, how you can withdraw your profits and what you’ll pay in fees. This means that it’s well worth the time to compare multiple brokers before you decide where you’d like to open your account.

No clue where to begin? Consider a few of our top choices below.

Read Review Account Minimum 100 of your selected base currency Pairs Offered 80+ Get started securely through FOREX.com’s website More Details Account Minimum 100 of your selected base currency Pairs Offered 80+ 1 Minute Review FOREX.com is a one-stop-shop for forex traders. With a massive range of tradable currencies, low account minimums and an impressive trading platform, FOREX.com is an excellent choice for brokers searching for a home base for their currency trading. New traders and seasoned veterans alike will love FOREX.com’s extensive education and research center that provides free, informative forex trading courses at multiple skill levels. While FOREX.com is impressive, remember that it isn’t a standard broker. You can’t invest in the stock or bond market through your FOREX.com and you cannot open an account with tax advantages. The confusing pricing and margin structures may also be overwhelming for new forex traders. Best For MetaTrader 4 users

Beginner forex traders

Active forex traders Pros Impressive, easy-to-navigate platform

Wide range of education and research tools

Access to over 80 currencies to buy and sell

Leverage available up to 50:1 Cons Cannot buy and sell other securities (like stocks and bonds)

Confusing margin requirements that vary by currency

Limited customer support options

Cannot open an IRA or other retirement account Read Review Commissions $10 value per pip Account Minimum $0 Get started securely through IG Group’s website More Details Commissions $10 value per pip Account Minimum $0 1 Minute Review IG is a comprehensive forex broker that offers full access to the currency market and support for over 80 currency pairs. The broker only offers forex trading to its U.S.-based customers, the brokerage does it spectacularly well. Novice traders will love IG’s intuitive mobile and desktop platforms, while advanced traders will revel in the platform’s selection of indicators and charting tools. Though IG could work on its customer service and fees, the broker is an asset to new forex traders and those who prefer a more streamlined interface. Best For New forex traders who are still learning the ropes

Traders who prefer a simple, clean interface

Forex traders who trade primarily on a tablet Pros Easy-to-navigate platform is easy for beginners to master

Mobile and tablet platforms offer full functionality of the desktop version

Margin rates are easy to understand and affordable

Access to over 80 currency pairs Cons U.S. traders can currently only trade forex

Customer service options are lacking

No 2-factor authentication on mobile Read Review Account Minimum $50 USD Pairs Offered 47 Get started securely through eToro’s website More Details Account Minimum $50 USD Pairs Offered 47 1 Minute Review Though Australian and British traders might know eToro for its easy stock and mobile trading, the broker is now expanding into the United States with cryptocurrency trading. U.S. traders can begin buying and selling both major cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin and Ethereum) as well as smaller names (like Tron Coin and Stellar Lumens). eToro offers traders the opportunity to invest their assets into premade portfolios or cryptocurrencies, similar to services offered by robo-advisors through traditional brokers. Though eToro isn’t a one-stop-shop for everything an investor needs, its easy-to-use platform and low spreads is a great way to enter the cryptocurrency market. Best For International Forex/CFD Traders

New cryptocurrency traders looking for an easy-to-use platform

Traders who want to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on-the-go Pros Simple platform that is easy to master

CopyTrader feature that allows new traders to copy the same strategies used by professionals

Virtual dummy account that gives you $100,000 to practice trades Cons U.S. traders currently limited to cryptocurrencies

Only 15 major coins available to trade Account Minimum $100 USD (or equivalent) Pairs Offered 69 Get started securely through HYCM’s website More Details Account Minimum $100 USD (or equivalent) Pairs Offered 69 1 Minute Review HYCM is 1 of the world’s leading forex brokers, offering investors access to over 69 unique currency pairs. However, forex isn’t the only thing the broker offers — HYCM also offers high rates of leverage, stock and ETF trading, commodity investing and much more. Getting started with HYCM is quick and easy, and most investors can open an account in as little as 10 minutes. HYCM offers a varying fee structure, which allows investors to choose the spread option that’s best for them. A wide range of educational and investing tools are available, which can be equally beneficial to both experienced and novice traders. Though HYCM isn’t currently available in the United States, it can be a great choice for residents of the other 140 countries where it offers service. Best For Investors who want a customizable fee schedule

Traders comfortable using the MetaTrader platform

Islamic traders who need swap-free accounts that don’t build interest Pros Wide range of currency pairs available

Excellent selection of educational tools

$0 deposit and withdrawal fees Cons Not currently available to traders based in the U.S. Read Review Account Minimum 100 EURO Pairs Offered 50+ Get started securely through AvaTrade’s website More Details Account Minimum 100 EURO Pairs Offered 50+ 1 Minute Review A fully regulated broker with a presence in Europe, South Africa, the Middle East, British Virgin Islands, Australia and Japan, Avatrade deals with mainly forex and CFDs on stocks, commodities, indexes, forex, cryptocurrencies, etc. This brokerage is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and began offering its services in 2006. It offers multiple trading platforms and earns mainly through spreads. Best For Beginners

Advanced traders

Traders looking for a well-diversified portfolio Pros Controlled by regulatory agencies of multiple countries

Choice offered in terms of trading platforms

Support available in 14 languages and trading platforms in 20 languages

Practice/demo account available for trying out

Breadth of trading assets Cons Does not accept customers from the U.S. as it isn’t regulated in the U.S.

Transferring funds to the account may take up to five days; withdrawals could take up to 10 days

Forex Terminology

Forex traders have many unique terms they use to describe currencies, place orders and discuss the market at large. Familiarize yourself with a few of the most common terms below before you trade.

Pip: A single pip movement is the smallest unit by which a currency pair’s exchange rate can change in value. In most cases, 1 pip is equal to 0.0001 of a currency pair’s exchange rate quote. For example, if the value of the USD moves from $1.0050 to $1.0051 in relation to another currency, you could say that its relative value moved by 1 pip.

Lot size: A standardized trading amount equal to 100,000 units of your base currency.

Orders: An order is a specific set of directions you provide to your broker so they can execute trades on your behalf. An order might tell your broker which currency you’d like to purchase, which currency you’d like to sell and what exchange rate the order should be executed at.

Margin calls: If you use margin to trade and the net value of your positions falls below a certain amount such that you lack enough margin money to continue to hold those positions, your broker might subject you to a margin call. If you receive a margin call, you must deposit more money into your brokerage account or immediately close out at least some of your losing positions so that you then have sufficient margin to continue to hold the remaining positions.

Accessing the Forex Market

With easy internet access and a national currency attached to the world’s top reserve currency, forex trading in Grenada is possible. However, this doesn’t mean that trading in Grenada comes without risk. Always practice your trading strategy using a demo account, research brokers before opening an account and know your margin rates before you put any real money at risk of loss. Doing your due diligence will help you avoid forex scams.