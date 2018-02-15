Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pandora

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2018 4:10pm   Comments
Share:
Related P
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears: Amazon, Chevron, Netflix, Snap, And More
SiriusXM Shareholders May Benefit Even More From New Tax Law (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P). He said somebody bought 20,000 contracts of the February 5.5 calls in the first half of the trading session. These options expire next Friday and the expiry captures earnings.

The calls traded for $0.33, which sets the break even for the trade at $5.88 or around 17 percent above the current stock price. Najarian decided to follow the trade.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (P)

Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears: Amazon, Chevron, Netflix, Snap, And More
Spotify Is Going Public: What Does It Mean For The Music Business?
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Morgan Stanley Changes Its Tune On Pandora, Downgrades To Equal-Weight
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on P
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.