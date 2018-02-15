Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pandora

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P). He said somebody bought 20,000 contracts of the February 5.5 calls in the first half of the trading session. These options expire next Friday and the expiry captures earnings.

The calls traded for $0.33, which sets the break even for the trade at $5.88 or around 17 percent above the current stock price. Najarian decided to follow the trade.