Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Macy's And UPS

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about a bullish options activity in Macy's Inc (NYSE: M). He said options traders bought 10,000 contracts of the March 25 calls in the first half of the trading session Tuesday.

Pete Najarian spoke about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS). He likes the company and he owns the stock. He noticed options traders bought the February 108 calls. Over 3,000 contracts were traded and they expire on February 16. Pete Najarian also owns the short-term calls in the name.