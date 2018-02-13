Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Macy's And UPS

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 13, 2018 2:53pm   Comments
Share:
Related M
TD Ameritrade Investors Had A Record-Breaking January
Investor Movement Index January Summary
Trading action on Macy's picks up (Seeking Alpha)
Related UPS
Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
'Shipping With Amazon' To Launch In US; UPS, FedEx Investors Sell
Is UPS A Good Investment? (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about a bullish options activity in Macy's Inc (NYSE: M). He said options traders bought 10,000 contracts of the March 25 calls in the first half of the trading session Tuesday.

Pete Najarian spoke about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS). He likes the company and he owns the stock. He noticed options traders bought the February 108 calls. Over 3,000 contracts were traded and they expire on February 16. Pete Najarian also owns the short-term calls in the name.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Fast Money Options Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (M + UPS)

Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
'Shipping With Amazon' To Launch In US; UPS, FedEx Investors Sell
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
TD Ameritrade Investors Had A Record-Breaking January
Investor Movement Index January Summary
Disney Earnings Preview: Will Fox Deal Distract From Everything Else?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on M
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.