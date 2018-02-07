Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Procter & Gamble And Gilead

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2018 5:02pm   Comments
Share:
Related PG
Correction Territory: Putting It Into Perspective
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Analog Devices And Procter & Gamble
Ffcm Llc Buys Johnson & Johnson, Exxon Mobil Corp, AT&T Inc, Sells Buckeye Partners LP, ... (GuruFocus)
Related GILD
With $36.7B In Cash, Bank of America Expects Gilead To Shop For Complements To Drug Pipeline
TD Ameritrade Investors Had A Record-Breaking January
Gilead Sciences, Inc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about a bullish options activity in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG). He noticed unusually high call options buying in the name for the second day in a row. On Tuesday, traders were buying the 82.5 strike calls and in the first half of the session on Wednesday, they purchased around 12,000 contracts of the April 87.50 calls. Jon Najarian followed them and he is going to hold the position for a month.

Pete Najarian said that around 10,000 contracts of the March 85 calls in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) were traded in the first half of the trading session. He owns shares and calls in the name.

Posted-In: Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Fast Money Options Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD + PG)

With $36.7B In Cash, Bank of America Expects Gilead To Shop For Complements To Drug Pipeline
Correction Territory: Putting It Into Perspective
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Analog Devices And Procter & Gamble
TD Ameritrade Investors Had A Record-Breaking January
8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Investor Movement Index January Summary
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.