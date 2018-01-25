On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan spoke about unusual options activity in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) ahead of earnings, scheduled for Thursday.

He said the call options volume on Wednesday was three times the average daily volume and the options market is implying that the stock could move 3.5 percent in either direction until Friday.

Nathan added that the largest trade of the day was a block of 7,500 contracts of the February 50.50 calls for 15 cents. The trade breaks even at $50.65 or 11.32 percent above the closing price on Wednesday.