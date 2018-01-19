Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Citigroup, Cypress Semi, IBM: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 19

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2018 6:57am   Comments
Share:
Related C
Visible Alpha, A Benzinga Fintech Award Alumni, Announces $38 Million Funding Round
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NeuroMetrix Climbs Following Announcement Of Collaboration With GlaxoSmithKline; Aerohive Networks Shares Drop
Building Credibility And Value Still A Work In Progress For Citigroup (Seeking Alpha)
Related TBT
EEM, TBT, UUP, FCX: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 8
Fast Money Picks For November 22
10-year Treasury yield highest since 2014 (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Pete Najarian said Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is going towards $90. He is a buyer of the stock.

Karen Finerman wants to buy ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) (NYSE: TBT). She thinks inflation is coming and she sees the trade as a good hedge against the market.

Dan Nathan believes International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) is a buy. He thinks it's going to trade above $170.

Guy Adami likes Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY). He said the stock is breaking out to the upside ahead of Feb. 1 earnings.

Posted-In: Dan Nathan Guy Adami Karen Finerman Pete NajarianCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (C + CY)

Visible Alpha, A Benzinga Fintech Award Alumni, Announces $38 Million Funding Round
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NeuroMetrix Climbs Following Announcement Of Collaboration With GlaxoSmithKline; Aerohive Networks Shares Drop
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges Over 150 Points; HTG Molecular Diagnostics Shares Plunge
KBW Downgrades Citi On 'Meaningful Gap' In Outlook
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Goldman Sachs Beats Q4 Expectations
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 17, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on C
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.