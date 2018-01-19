Citigroup, Cypress Semi, IBM: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 19

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Pete Najarian said Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is going towards $90. He is a buyer of the stock.

Karen Finerman wants to buy ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) (NYSE: TBT). She thinks inflation is coming and she sees the trade as a good hedge against the market.

Dan Nathan believes International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) is a buy. He thinks it's going to trade above $170.

Guy Adami likes Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY). He said the stock is breaking out to the upside ahead of Feb. 1 earnings.