Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Snap, ON Semi, Apple, And Lowe's

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about a bullish options activity in Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) and ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON). He said options traders were buying the February 15 calls in Snap Inc. Around 4,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session and Jon Najarian decided to follow the trade. He is going to hold the position for two weeks.

Around 6,000 contracts of the April 25 calls in ON Semiconductor were traded in the first half of the session. Jon Najarian also bought calls in the name.

Pete Najarian said traders were buying the July 210 calls in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). Around 5,000 contracts were traded and they paid between $2.70 and $2.90 for them. Pete Najarian owns the stock and he bought calls too.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) had a high call options activity too. Traders bought 5,000 contracts of the March 105 calls in the name. Pete Najarian didn't buy calls, but he is in the stock.