On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high call options volume in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM). He said the company is going to report earnings on Jan. 18 and the options market is implying a move of 3.5 percent in either direction. It moved 5 percent on the event over the last five quarters.

The most active calls on Wednesday were the January 170 calls. Around 4,500 were traded for $2.70, which sets the break even at $172.70 or 2.40 percent below the current market price.