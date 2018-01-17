Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In General Electric

On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). The options volume in the name was over two times the average daily options volume and the most active option was the January 18.50 call.

Around 25,000 contracts of the January 18.50 calls were traded for 12 cents, which sets the break even for the trade at $18.62 or 2.25 percent above the current market price. Khouw added that the implied volatility in General Electric is close to its one-year high, so options traders are expecting a difficult time ahead.