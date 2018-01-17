Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In General Electric

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2018 7:04am   Comments
Share:
Related GE
Dow Earnings: Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs Revenue Decline
Upcoming Earnings: Bank Of America, Goldman Sachs And Morgan Stanley To Report This Week
GE appoints new CEO for Europe (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). The options volume in the name was over two times the average daily options volume and the most active option was the January 18.50 call.

Around 25,000 contracts of the January 18.50 calls were traded for 12 cents, which sets the break even for the trade at $18.62 or 2.25 percent above the current market price. Khouw added that the implied volatility in General Electric is close to its one-year high, so options traders are expecting a difficult time ahead.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

Dow Earnings: Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs Revenue Decline
Upcoming Earnings: Bank Of America, Goldman Sachs And Morgan Stanley To Report This Week
GE Takes $6 Billion Hit On Its Insurance Portfolio, CNBC Says Breakup Could Come In The Spring
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Here Are The 5 Most Bought And Sold Stocks Of TD Ameritrade Clients In 2017
TD Ameritrade Index Indicates Retail Investors Are At Their Most Bullish Point Yet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.