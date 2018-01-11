Jacobs Engineering, Mastercard, NRG Energy: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Picks
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Josh Brown said Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) continues to make new highs and it still has earnings growth. He likes the stock.
Stephen Weiss is a buyer of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: JEC).
Jon Najarian bought NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) Thursday.
Rob Sechan wants to buy SPDR KBW Regional Banking (ETF) (NYSE: KRE) and Global X Funds (NYSE: MLPA).
Posted-In: Jon Najarian Josh Brown Rob Sechan Stephen WeissCNBC Media
