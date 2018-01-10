Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Host Hotels And Union Pacific

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2018 3:37pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said he noticed unusually high call options activity in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) for the second day in a row. Around 5,000 contracts of the Feb. 20 calls were bought in the first half of the trading session. Najarian bought calls in the name on Tuesday and he added to his position on Wednesday. He thinks that the stock could move significantly higher.

Najarian also noticed call options buying in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). Options traders were buying the Feb. 140 calls and all the way up to the 150 strike calls. Najarian bought calls in the name and he is planning to hold the position for two to three weeks.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianCNBC Fast Money Options Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

