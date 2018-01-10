Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amicus, Hasbro, Sears, And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Final Picks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2018 3:41pm   Comments
Share:
Related LNC
DowDuPont, Lincoln National, XLF: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Final Picks
The Week Ahead For November 13: Conferences, Earnings and IPO Events To Watch
Stocks With Rising Relative Strength: Lincoln National (Investor's Business Daily)
Related SHLD
Analyst Echoes Predictions Amazon Will Buy Retailer: 'Downtrodden Big Box, Department Store Player'
New Year Predictions: Bitcoin Drops, Ripple Rises, Retail Takeovers, And The Trillion-Dollar Market Cap
Sears updates on profitability plan (Seeking Alpha)

Joe Terranova said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is going a lot higher.

Jim Lebenthal explained that Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) is trading sharply higher on Wednesday on short covering. He thinks it's time to get out of the stock.

Josh Brown expects to see a break out in commodity indices.

Jon Najarian bought Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Wednesday because he noticed unusually high options activity in the name.

Karen Firestone likes Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS).

Kevin O'Leary is a buyer of Steris PLC (NYSE: STE). The company is going to pay a lower tax.

Posted-In: Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Josh BrownCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FOLD + HAS)

Jim Cramer Weighs In On PGT Innovations, Teck Resources And Amicus Therapeutics
10 Worst Stocks Of 2017
Why It's Time To Get Rid of Mattel Stock
Hasbro Vs. Mattel: In A Tough Retail Environment, Which Toymaker Is Stronger?
What Toys R Us Store Closures Could Mean For Mattel, Hasbro
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on LNC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.