Amicus, Hasbro, Sears, And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Final Picks
Joe Terranova said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is going a lot higher.
Jim Lebenthal explained that Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) is trading sharply higher on Wednesday on short covering. He thinks it's time to get out of the stock.
Josh Brown expects to see a break out in commodity indices.
Jon Najarian bought Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Wednesday because he noticed unusually high options activity in the name.
Karen Firestone likes Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS).
Kevin O'Leary is a buyer of Steris PLC (NYSE: STE). The company is going to pay a lower tax.
