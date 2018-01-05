Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Bank Of America, Square, And More
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is too risky. He would rather buy Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D).
Cramer thinks that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) is a really good stock.
Cramer is a buyer of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). The stock jumped over $30 and he sees that as a sign of strength.
GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) is indispensable, said Cramer. He would buy the stock.
Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) traded lower Tuesday and that was surprising for Cramer, because of what is going on geopolitically. He is a buyer of the stock.
Cramer thinks that Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) is too linked to cryptocurrencies and it has to get out of the crypto world.
mad money Lightning Round
