Brazil, Malaysia, And Emerging Market ETFs: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 5
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour recommended a long position in iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (ETF) (NYSE: EWM). He thinks the stock is undervalued.
David Seaburg is a buyer of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (ETF) (NYSE: EEM). He said the emerging markets are going to perform better than the U.S. stocks in the near term.
Brian Kelly likes iShares MSCI Brazil Index (ETF) (NYSE: EWZ).
Guy Adami wants to buy Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).
