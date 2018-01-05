Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Scotts Miracle-Gro Co

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2018 7:08am   Comments
The 420 Investor Talks Alcohol, Blockchain And Cannabis, Spurns MJX ETF
7 Best Marijuana Stocks That Blazed A Trail In 2017
Australia legalizes medicinal cannabis exports (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw said that the options volume in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) was 10 times the average daily options volume, while the put options volume reached 40 times the average daily put options volume.

The most of the activity happened in the January 100 puts. Around 15,000 contracts were bought for 30 cents. The trade breaks even at $99.70 or 6.09 percent below the current stock price.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

