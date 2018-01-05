On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw said that the options volume in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) was 10 times the average daily options volume, while the put options volume reached 40 times the average daily put options volume.

The most of the activity happened in the January 100 puts. Around 15,000 contracts were bought for 30 cents. The trade breaks even at $99.70 or 6.09 percent below the current stock price.