Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In SPY, DowDuPont, And Bank of America

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2018 4:46pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about a big options volume in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP).

He said that traders sold to close the January 270 calls in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust with a profit and they bought to open 150,000 contracts of the January 275 calls. Jon Najarian also noticed that traders sold to close the January 70 calls in DowDuPont, with a profit and they bought to open the February 75 calls. He bought the February 75 calls and he is going to hold the position for three to four weeks.

Pete Najarian said that 59,000 contracts of the March 32 calls in Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) were bought Thursday. Traders paid 47 cents for them, so the trade breaks even at $32.47 or 7.55 percent above the current stock price.

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

