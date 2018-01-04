Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Intel

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2018 7:22am   Comments
Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about unusually high options activity in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), which traded more than five times its average daily options volume and more than seven times its average daily put options volume. More than 250,000 puts were traded in the name during the trading session Wednesday.

The most active were the January 43 puts. Over 27,000 contracts were traded for 25 cents. The trade breaks even at $42.75 or 5.55 percent below the current stock price. Khouw added that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) had a great deal of bullish bets.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

