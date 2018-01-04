Halliburton, Micron, Square: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 4

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Pete Najarian said there was a big options volume in Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Wednesday. He thinks the stock is going higher.

Tim Seymour recommended a long position in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSE: PAK).

Steve Grasso wants to buy Square Inc (NYSE: SQ).

Guy Adami likes Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU).