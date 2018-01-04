Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Halliburton, Micron, Square: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 4

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2018 7:23am   Comments
Share:
Related HAL
5 Hot Stocks To Start 2018
7 Energy Stocks To Watch In 2018
Oilfield services stocks nearing a big rebound, Credit Suisse analyst says (Seeking Alpha)
Related MU
Intel's Potentially Major Security Flaw Boosting AMD, Other Chip Stocks
10 Best Stocks Of 2017
Beating The Market With A Simple Quantitative System (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Pete Najarian said there was a big options volume in Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Wednesday. He thinks the stock is going higher.

Tim Seymour recommended a long position in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSE: PAK).

Steve Grasso wants to buy Square Inc (NYSE: SQ).

Guy Adami likes Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU).

Posted-In: Guy Adami Pete Najarian Steve Grasso Tim SeymourCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HAL + MU)

Intel's Potentially Major Security Flaw Boosting AMD, Other Chip Stocks
5 Hot Stocks To Start 2018
10 Best Stocks Of 2017
Our Most-Read Stories Of The Year
7 Energy Stocks To Watch In 2018
Will Semiconductors And Homebuilders Repeat As Value Stock Champs In 2018?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on HAL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.