Halliburton, Micron, Square: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 4
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Pete Najarian said there was a big options volume in Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Wednesday. He thinks the stock is going higher.
Tim Seymour recommended a long position in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSE: PAK).
Steve Grasso wants to buy Square Inc (NYSE: SQ).
Guy Adami likes Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU).
