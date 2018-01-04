Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Childrens Place, Walgreens And Alibaba

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2018 7:22am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer spoke about Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE). He thinks we could see some profit-taking after the recent strong rally, but he sees any pull back as an opportunity to buy the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is a well run company, said Cramer. He wouldn't be surprised if it does well on earnings. (Editor's note: Walgreens posted a 2 cent EPS beat and $300 million sales beat Thursday morning.)

Cramer would buy Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA). He thinks it's a well run company.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

