Jim Cramer Weighs In On Childrens Place, Walgreens And Alibaba

On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer spoke about Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE). He thinks we could see some profit-taking after the recent strong rally, but he sees any pull back as an opportunity to buy the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is a well run company, said Cramer. He wouldn't be surprised if it does well on earnings. (Editor's note: Walgreens posted a 2 cent EPS beat and $300 million sales beat Thursday morning.)

Cramer would buy Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA). He thinks it's a well run company.