Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Ametek, Hormel Foods And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that he likes Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL).

Cramer wouldn't sell AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME). He thinks the stock is a winner.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is trading lower because people feel there isn't enough demand and that DRAMs are going to fall, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) could jump to $9 if crude oil jumps to $65, said Cramer.

Cramer isn't crazy about Southern Co (NYSE: SO). He would rather buy American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP).