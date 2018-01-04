Market Overview

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Ametek, Hormel Foods And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2018 7:24am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that he likes Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL).

Cramer wouldn't sell AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME). He thinks the stock is a winner.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is trading lower because people feel there isn't enough demand and that DRAMs are going to fall, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) could jump to $9 if crude oil jumps to $65, said Cramer.

Cramer isn't crazy about Southern Co (NYSE: SO). He would rather buy American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP).

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

