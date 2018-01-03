Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In XLE And Texas Instruments

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2018 3:08pm   Comments
Share:
Related XLE
3 ETF Losers Of 2017 That Can Rebound In Q1
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In First Data Corp And XLE
Everybody Loves Crude Oil (Seeking Alpha)
Related TXN
Nvidia, AMD Among Top Semis In 2018, According To Bank Of America
Texas Instruments Rides On Strong Auto & Industrial Growth
Ingersoll-Rand: Great Total Return And Future Growth Is Still A Good Bet (Seeking Alpha)

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about high call options volume in Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSE: XLE). Options traders bought around 28,000 contracts of the March 75 calls for $1.50 in the first half of the trading session. The trade breaks even at $76.50 or approximately 2.5 percent above the current market price. XLE has recently been trading higher on cold weather and geopolitical problems.

Jon Najarian noticed call options buying in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN). Traders bought around 4,000 contracts of the January 105 calls and Jon Najarian decided to follow the trade. He is going to hold the position for a week or 10 days.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XLE + TXN)

Nvidia, AMD Among Top Semis In 2018, According To Bank Of America
Texas Instruments Rides On Strong Auto & Industrial Growth
3 ETF Losers Of 2017 That Can Rebound In Q1
Chips On The Table: An Aggressive Semiconductor Idea
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In First Data Corp And XLE
Celebrate American Energy Independence With This New ETF
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on XLE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.