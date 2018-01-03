Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In XLE And Texas Instruments

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about high call options volume in Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSE: XLE). Options traders bought around 28,000 contracts of the March 75 calls for $1.50 in the first half of the trading session. The trade breaks even at $76.50 or approximately 2.5 percent above the current market price. XLE has recently been trading higher on cold weather and geopolitical problems.

Jon Najarian noticed call options buying in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN). Traders bought around 4,000 contracts of the January 105 calls and Jon Najarian decided to follow the trade. He is going to hold the position for a week or 10 days.