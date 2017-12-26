On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Joe Terranova said that he sees upside potential in 2018 for the financials. He thinks that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) would be a great stock to own in case of any market volatility. Terranova also likes Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and said the stock is not done going higher.

Jim Lebenthal also thinks that there could be an opportunity in financials. He said that Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) is on his list, because it trades below book values. Lebenthal also said that he is a buyer of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).

Barbara Doran thinks that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is a buy. She explained that the company has so many growth drivers, it is gaining market share and it is getting new contracts.