Fast Money Halftime Report Picks For December 26
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Joe Terranova said that he sees upside potential in 2018 for the financials. He thinks that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) would be a great stock to own in case of any market volatility. Terranova also likes Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and said the stock is not done going higher.
Jim Lebenthal also thinks that there could be an opportunity in financials. He said that Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) is on his list, because it trades below book values. Lebenthal also said that he is a buyer of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).
Barbara Doran thinks that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is a buy. She explained that the company has so many growth drivers, it is gaining market share and it is getting new contracts.
