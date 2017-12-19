Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On Groupon, First Solar, Roku, And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Statoil ASA(ADR) (NYSE: STO) doesn't have enough growth. He would rather be in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC).
Cramer thinks that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is extraordinary. He wants to do more work on the stock after it posted good earnings.
Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has low risk, but he prefers Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN).
There is a lot of tax-loss selling in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) and it's a really speculative stock, said Cramer.
Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of the most amazing short squeezes Cramer has ever seen. He explained that a lot of people are betting against the stock, because of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) competition.
Cramer would hold onto Sierra Wireless, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: SWIR).
Instead of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP), Cramer would buy Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP).The stock is trading at $69 and he sees is at $74.
Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is a buy, thinks Cramer.
Cramer is not a fan of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE). He would take a half of a position off.
