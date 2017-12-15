Market Overview

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Twitter

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2017 7:18am   Comments
The Vetr community has downgraded $TWTR to 4-Stars (Vetr)

Dan Nathan spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about high options activity in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

He said that the options volume in the name was three times the average daily options volume and calls outnumbered puts 4 to 1. There was a lot of activity in the December and the March calls, added Nathan. The largest trade in the March expiration was the purchase of 4,000 contracts of the March 22 calls for $2.35. The trade breaks even on March expiration at $24.35 or 7.84 percent above the current stock price.

