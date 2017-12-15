Market Overview

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On T-Mobile, Electronic Arts, And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2017 7:33am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS), but he's puzzled by the latest acquisition. He invited the CEO to come to the show and explain the acquisition.

Cramer likes Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), but he would rather own Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI).

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) may not be working, said Cramer. He would rather buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) or Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY).

Cramer would wait for a bigger pull back in Owens Corning (NYSE: OC).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is doing great things, but it's not getting a credit for it, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

