Enbridge, Skyworks, Visa: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For December 14

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2017 2:51pm   Comments
Joe Terranova said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is going to trade in $115 to $120 range. He thinks momentum is back in the name.

Jim Lebenthal believes Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE: EEQ) could have a good year ahead.

Jon Najarian likes Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) and he bought it Thursday. He noticed that options traders are buying the December 98 calls.

Ron Sechan is a buyer of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF).

Posted-In: Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Ron Sechan

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

