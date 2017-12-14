Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Teva, Snap And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) is a cheap stock. He doesn't have a catalyst, but he likes the stock and he's surprised it's trading this low.
Cramer isn't a buyer of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE). He would rather own Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR).
Cramer would stay away from Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP).
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is a good stock, said Cramer.
Instead of Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA), Cramer would rather buy VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW).
Cramer wouldn't buy Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA). He doesn't want to touch the stock.
