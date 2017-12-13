Market Overview

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In Walmart And Oracle

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2017 4:34pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about high options volume in Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT). When the stock was trading around $96.50, options traders were buying the February 100 calls aggressively. Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold it for two weeks.

Pete Najarian spoke about Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), which is due to report earnings Thursday. Around 7,500 contracts of the March 55 calls were traded in the first half of the session. The volume is unusual because it's much higher than the open interest.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

