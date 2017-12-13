Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On Under Armour, Enbridge, Puma Biotech, And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2017 8:20am   Comments
Share:
Related
As Under Armour's Price Gains Some Traction, Vetr Opts To Sell
From Planet Fitness To Camping World, BofA Picks Lifestyle Brands Likely To Benefit From Tax Reform
Don't Buy LendingClub - Cramer's Lightning Round (12/12/17) (Seeking Alpha)
Related ENB
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Rio Tinto, Enbridge And More
Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2017
Don't Buy LendingClub - Cramer's Lightning Round (12/12/17) (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he is a buyer of Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA).

Enbridge Inc (USA) (NYSE: ENB) and the whole group should move higher, thinks Cramer. He would own the stock.

Cramer would not buy Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) because it had a bad quarter.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) is a very speculative stock and speculative stocks are going down, said Cramer. He would rather buy it now, than chase it later.

Cramer would not buy LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC). He thinks the stock is awful.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) told a good story on the show. Cramer thinks it's all right to own the stock.

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CASY + ENB)

40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.5%; Proteostasis Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
Casey's General In-Store Performance Sinks Q2 Results
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises Over 100 Points; Oasis Petroleum Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Casey's Earnings Miss Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on UAA

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.