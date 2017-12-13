On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he is a buyer of Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA).

Enbridge Inc (USA) (NYSE: ENB) and the whole group should move higher, thinks Cramer. He would own the stock.

Cramer would not buy Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) because it had a bad quarter.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) is a very speculative stock and speculative stocks are going down, said Cramer. He would rather buy it now, than chase it later.

Cramer would not buy LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC). He thinks the stock is awful.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) told a good story on the show. Cramer thinks it's all right to own the stock.