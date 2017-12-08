Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In The Emerging Markets ETF

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2017 7:38am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw said he saw a really big trade in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (ETF) (NYSE: EEM) Thursday.

Somebody sold 64,500 contracts of the June 39 strike puts and bought 64,500 contracts of the June 46/48 call spread. The trader is willing to own a quarter of a billion position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (ETF) at $39 and he or she is going to have to own it, if the stock trades below $39 at the June expiration. The trade is going to make money, if the stock trades above $46 at the June expiration. Profit is capped at $48 and the call spread can't make more than $2.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Emerging Market ETFs Options Markets Media ETFs

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

