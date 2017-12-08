Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Allergan, ETP, Cisco And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2017 7:41am   Comments
Share:
Related ETP
Barron's On Why Bitcoin Has Stormed Wall Street
ETP, Red Robin, Marriott: 'Fast Money' Final Trades
No Longer A Keystone For TransCanada (Seeking Alpha)
Related AGN
Botox Competition Spurs Argus To Downgrade Allergan
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2017
Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Geron Update, Acorda Resubmits NDA, Sage Rallies (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP) is the worst in show and he can't stand it.

Allergan plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE: AGN) can't catch a break, said Cramer. He explained that new products are appearing in the sector and it seems to him that Allergan is the anti-bitcoin.

Cramer is willing to endorse Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX).

First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) is owned by Cramer's charitable trust. He wasn't happy with the last quarter.

Cramer is a buyer of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ). He thinks that it is a good idea to own the utility upgrade at the time when we have so many hurricanes.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is one of Cramer's favorite stocks. He would stay long.

Cramer would hold onto Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO).

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGN + ATO)

Botox Competition Spurs Argus To Downgrade Allergan
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2017
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Chipotle CEO Search, Matt Lauer Fired, GDP Grows 3.3%
Analyst Says Negative Allergan Headlines Are Priced In, Upgrades Stock
Here's Why And How Oramed Pharmaceuticals Is Going After NASH
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on ETP

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.