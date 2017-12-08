Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Allergan, ETP, Cisco And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP) is the worst in show and he can't stand it.
Allergan plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE: AGN) can't catch a break, said Cramer. He explained that new products are appearing in the sector and it seems to him that Allergan is the anti-bitcoin.
Cramer is willing to endorse Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX).
First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) is owned by Cramer's charitable trust. He wasn't happy with the last quarter.
Cramer is a buyer of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ). He thinks that it is a good idea to own the utility upgrade at the time when we have so many hurricanes.
Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is one of Cramer's favorite stocks. He would stay long.
Cramer would hold onto Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO).
