On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer advised a viewer to buy traditional stocks like Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) or Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) before he buys Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS).

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX) is a winner, thinks Cramer. He would hold onto it.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) makes machines to make flash and Katy Huberty from Morgan Stanley says that flash is going to roll over, said Cramer. If she is right, Lam Research is going to trade lower, added Cramer. He wouldn't buy it at the moment, but he thinks it's a great company.

Cramer isn't willing to recommend Sogou Inc (NYSE: SOGO) as a buy.

Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) has 14 percent yield, which is a total red flag, said Cramer. He doesn't like the stock.