Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Macy's

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2017 2:43pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Macy's Inc (NYSE: M).

Over 10,000 contracts of the December 25 calls were bought in the first half of the trading session Thursday. Traders paid 50 cents for them, which sets the break even for the trade at $25.50 or around 4.7 percent above the current market price. Najarian decided to follow the trade and he is going to hold the position for a couple of weeks.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

