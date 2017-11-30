Market Overview

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Tower Semiconductor, Momo And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2017 7:44am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would wait for a couple of days to buy Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: TSEM) because the semiconductor stocks are currently on sale.

Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) isn't the Facebook of China, thinks Cramer. He sees it as a very speculative stock and he wouldn't buy it. He would rather buy Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), if it pulls back a little bit more.

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ) has 11 percent dividend yield and Cramer sees that as a red flag. He doesn't know what the company owns and before he makes a call, he wants to interview the management.

Cramer would take some profits in NetEase Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: NTES). He advised his viewer to cut her position in half and let the rest run.

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

