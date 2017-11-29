Market Overview

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On National Beverage Corp. And Baozun

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2017 7:27am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is a short squeeze. He advised his millennial viewer to take a chance and buy the stock. If the purchase turns to be a mistake, the viewer is going to have enough time to make it back with his paycheck, explained Cramer.

Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) had a good quarter, but it wasn't fabulous, said Cramer. When the stock has a run like Baozun had, it needs fabulous earnings for the stock to continue to move higher. Cramer thinks it's a buy under $30.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

