Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Celgene, ON Semiconductor, And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2017 7:40am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) is in the sweet spot of the internet of things. He added that semiconductor stocks like ON Semiconductor Corp are capable of merging with each other in any given moment.

California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) is way too risky, thinks Cramer. The stock is up a lot and he doesn't want to buy it.

Cramer is a buyer of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG). He explained that it's trading too low versus its fundamentals.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is not a high quality company any more, said Cramer. It spends too much money and Cramer doesn't care about the natural gas companies. He isn't a buyer.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

