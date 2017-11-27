On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM).

He said options traders were buying aggressively the January 250 calls. Around 3,200 contracts were bought in the first half of the trading session Monday and they paid $5.60 for them. The trade breaks even at $255.60 or around 5 percent higher from the current stock price.

Najarian decided to buy the stock because it has reacted well to the unusually high options activity in the past. He is going to re-evaluate the position in January.

