On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) and Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX).

Axalta traded sharply higher Wednesday and traders who wanted to participate in the rally — but who were afraid of buying at the top — turned to options. They bought around 6,000 contracts of the December 37 calls for $1. The trade breaks even at $38 or 7.25 percent higher.

Najarian also noticed high options volume in the January 14 calls in Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX). Options traders bought around 8,000 contracts in the first half of the trading session Wednesday. Najarian followed both trades and he is planning to hold them for two weeks.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianCNBC Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.