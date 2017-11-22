Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Axalta Coating And Himax Technologies
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) and Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX).
Axalta traded sharply higher Wednesday and traders who wanted to participate in the rally — but who were afraid of buying at the top — turned to options. They bought around 6,000 contracts of the December 37 calls for $1. The trade breaks even at $38 or 7.25 percent higher.
Najarian also noticed high options volume in the January 14 calls in Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX). Options traders bought around 8,000 contracts in the first half of the trading session Wednesday. Najarian followed both trades and he is planning to hold them for two weeks.
