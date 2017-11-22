With the Nasdaq at its all-time high, Rich Ross shared with the viewers of CNBC's "Trading Nation" three stocks he wants to buy.

Ross is bullish on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), because of symmetry to the prior rally. He showed on a daily chart a support base that occurred in 2012 that resembles the recent base of support. After the stock bounced off its 2012 lows, it moved 140 percent higher, and right now it's trading around 90 percent from the 2016 support. The stock could move 50 percent higher from its current level, said Ross.

He also likes Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), because he identified a bull flag pattern on its chart. He explained that the stock is going to move higher after a period of sideways trading.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is his third pick. He interprets the break out above $120 as a bull flag and he expects the stock to continue to move higher into the year end.

Posted-In: Rich Ross Trading NationCNBC Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.