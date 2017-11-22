Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Deutsche Bank AG, Nucor And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2017 10:46am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) has been wobbling of late, but he is a believer.

KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) missed the revenue guidance, but there is underlying value there and it is a decent idea, said Cramer.

Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: LOXO) is a very good speculative stock, said Cramer.

Cramer would not sell Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB).

Cramer's charitable trust owns Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE), but the stock has been an underperformer. If the president authorizes the end of the steel dumping, it is going to trade to $64, he said.

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) had a great conference call, said Cramer. He likes the stock and he thinks that it is a fabulous analytical company.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) is too hard for Cramer. He said he can't figure it out, because its trading is very volatile.

Posted-In: Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

