On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) has been wobbling of late, but he is a believer.

KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) missed the revenue guidance, but there is underlying value there and it is a decent idea, said Cramer.

Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: LOXO) is a very good speculative stock, said Cramer.

Cramer would not sell Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB).

Cramer's charitable trust owns Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE), but the stock has been an underperformer. If the president authorizes the end of the steel dumping, it is going to trade to $64, he said.

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) had a great conference call, said Cramer. He likes the stock and he thinks that it is a fabulous analytical company.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) is too hard for Cramer. He said he can't figure it out, because its trading is very volatile.

