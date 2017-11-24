Guy Adami spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money" about Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG). The stock has been a disaster in 2016, but it held $70 in 2017 and it has recently started to trade higher, said Adami.

The last earnings report wasn't good, but inventory was only up 5.9 percent year-over-year, Adami said. He expects to see better margins in the next quarter. Dollar General trades with a discount to its historical norms and Adami expects it to trade up to $98 and test its all-time high.

