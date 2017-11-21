On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP). The stock traded sharply higher on rumors of a possible takeover and options traders bought almost 12,000 contracts of the January 35 calls. Jon Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold it for two weeks.

Pete Najarian noticed high options volume in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU). Around 20,000 contracts of the January 50 calls were traded in the first half of the trading session Tuesday. Options traders were also selling the January 55 calls, creating the spread. Pete Najarian owns shares and call options in the name.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.