Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fast Money Halftime Report Traders Final Trades For Nov. 21

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2017 6:24pm   Comments
Share:
Related BAC
Cisco, EA, Intel: 'Fast Money' Final Trades
7 Stocks That David Tepper's Buying And 5 He's Selling
Citigroup Vs. Bank Of America - Has Citi Been Punished Enough? (Seeking Alpha)
Related HIMX
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 9, 2017

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Pete Najarian recommended a long position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). He said he thinks the stock is going to trade higher.

Jon Najarian likes Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX).

Erin Browne is a buyer of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLI). The stock had a weak month, but this is the time to get back in, said Browne.

Jim Lebenthal expects Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) to break out to its all time high next week.

Joe Terranova sees upside momentum in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Posted-In: Erin Browne Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HIMX + BAC)

Cisco, EA, Intel: 'Fast Money' Final Trades
7 Stocks That David Tepper's Buying And 5 He's Selling
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Paulson, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
Bank Of America, Coca-Cola, Foot Locker, UPS: 'Fast Money' Picks For November 15
The Week Ahead For November 13: Conferences, Earnings and IPO Events To Watch
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on BAC

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.