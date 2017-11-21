On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Pete Najarian recommended a long position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). He said he thinks the stock is going to trade higher.

Jon Najarian likes Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX).

Erin Browne is a buyer of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLI). The stock had a weak month, but this is the time to get back in, said Browne.

Jim Lebenthal expects Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) to break out to its all time high next week.

Joe Terranova sees upside momentum in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

