On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said that he noticed unusual options activity in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). Options traders bought around 10,000 contracts of the December 44 calls in the first half of the trading session. The call option is in the money and traders probably think that it won't jump sharply higher, Najarian said.

Pete Najarian is watching Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA). There was unusually high volume for the third session in a row. Around 9,000 contracts of the November 190 calls were traded in the first half of the session Monday, said Pete Najarian.

Jim Cramer likes The Coca-Cola Co and Alibaba, but he is also watching Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB). He said that options volume was unusually high Friday, but the stock is struggling and it is trading at its January 2016 lows.

