Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer And Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Coca-Cola, Alibaba And Schlumberger

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2017 5:21pm   Comments
Share:
Related KO
Bank Of America, Coca-Cola, Foot Locker, UPS: 'Fast Money' Picks For November 15
The Only High-Yield Dow Stock Making New Highs Is...
How To Retire At 60 With A Million (Seeking Alpha)
Related BABA
5 Key Technical Levels To Watch Today
CLIX Over Bricks: Going Shopping With A Couple Of New Retail ETFs
Alibaba Group Holding Limited 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said that he noticed unusual options activity in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). Options traders bought around 10,000 contracts of the December 44 calls in the first half of the trading session. The call option is in the money and traders probably think that it won't jump sharply higher, Najarian said. 

Pete Najarian is watching Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA). There was unusually high volume for the third session in a row. Around 9,000 contracts of the November 190 calls were traded in the first half of the session Monday, said Pete Najarian.

Jim Cramer likes The Coca-Cola Co and Alibaba, but he is also watching Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB). He said that options volume was unusually high Friday, but the stock is struggling and it is trading at its January 2016 lows.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Cramer Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KO + BABA)

5 Key Technical Levels To Watch Today
CLIX Over Bricks: Going Shopping With A Couple Of New Retail ETFs
Analyst Sees 55% Upside In Qudian Shares
Qudian And Its 'Potentially Massive' Market Opportunity
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Paulson, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
Bank Of America, Coca-Cola, Foot Locker, UPS: 'Fast Money' Picks For November 15
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on KO

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.