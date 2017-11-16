Market Overview

Cott, Walmart, And An ETF: 'Fast Money' Final Picks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2017 4:42pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said he noticed unusually high options volume in Cott Corp (USA) (NYSE: COT). Options traders were buying the December 17.50 calls. He is bullish on the stock.

Josh Brown said traders should be careful about head fakes. He explained that iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (ETF) (NYSE: EEM) fell below its 50-day moving average and a lot of people went bearish. The stock traded sharply higher Thursday because the primary trend is more important than the day to day action, said Brown.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) because it's trading around 10 percent higher and it's going with a primary trend. He would be cautious about J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM). It's also trading around 10 percent higher, but the primary trend is lower.

Posted-In: Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Josh BrownCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

