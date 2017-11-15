Market Overview

Cisco, EA, Intel: 'Fast Money' Final Trades

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2017 4:13pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said he noticed high options activity in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA). Traders were buying the February 115 calls and Najarian decided to get a long exposure in the name.

Josh Brown is impressed by Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ: INTC) reaction to the recent volatility. He is a buyer of the stock.

Jim Lebenthal said Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is going to report earnings Wednesday. He thinks the guidance is going to be good.

Karen Firestone likes First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC).

Joe Terranova wants to buy Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) because he noticed a very powerful reversal in the name.

Posted-In: Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Josh BrownCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

