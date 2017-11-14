On CNBC's "Mad Money Ligtning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO). The stock pulled back significantly and he wants to buy it.

Instead of Rio Tinto plc (ADR) (NYSE: RIO), Cramer would rather buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX).

Cramer expects Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to report a decent quarter. He doesn't expect a blowout quarter.

Cramer likes Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) more than CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX).

Enbridge Inc (USA) (NYSE: ENB) is a growth pipe, it has a nice dividend yield and Cramer likes it. It's trading at its 52-week low and it looks like a bargain to Cramer.

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ: LOGM) seems expensive, said Cramer. He isn't a buyer of the stock at its current price level.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) had a decent quarter, but nobody cared, said Cramer. He would rather buy Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL).

Cramer wouldn't buy NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW). He added that the oil stocks are just to rough on him.

