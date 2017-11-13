Market Overview

Alibaba, Coca-Cola, Qualcomm: 'Fast Money' Final Trades

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2017 3:28pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Joe Terranova said that Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) trades "fantastically."

Stephanie Link likes The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). The company is going to have its first analyst meeting since 2009 and it has a new CEO.

Jim Lebenthal believes QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is going higher because Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) is going to increase its offer.

Pete Najarian likes Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA). He said the company had record numbers and he added that the orientation toward brands is paying off.

