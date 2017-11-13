Market Overview

Mike Khouw's Walmart Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2017 7:25am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) ahead of earnings report, which is scheduled for Thursday.

He said the options market is implying a move of around 4 percent in either direction on the event and it normally trades around 2.3 percent. Khouw doesn't expect a big surprise on earnings and he thinks it would be a good idea to sell a near dated premium. He wants to sell the November 92.50 call for $1.10 and buy the January 92.50 call for $2.50. The total cost for the trade would be $1.40 and if the November call expires worthless, the January call would have to move above $93.90 at the January expiration, for the trade to make money.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

